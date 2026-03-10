Election Commission Bolsters Puducherry Poll Preparedness
Election Commission's Special Observer Pratap Singh convened a meeting to evaluate Puducherry's readiness for upcoming assembly polls. Officials discussed enforcement strategies, emphasizing vigilance and coordination. Key agencies presented on preparedness and enforcement actions to ensure compliance with election regulations.
The Election Commission's Special Observer, Pratap Singh, conducted a crucial meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the preparedness of Puducherry for the forthcoming assembly elections. Top officials from various enforcement agencies attended the meeting to ensure seamless election conduct.
During the meeting, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P Jawhar revealed that representatives delivered a comprehensive presentation on each department's readiness and the enforcement strategies being put in place. These measures aim to ensure effective monitoring and curb violations during the elections.
The Special Observer highlighted the need for sustained vigilance, requesting officers to act swiftly upon any reports of infractions. He also stressed that close coordination among different agencies would be pivotal in adhering to election regulations.
