Roche's Experimental Drug Takes Bold Step in Weight Loss Battle

Roche's experimental obesity drug CT-388, which mimics Eli Lilly's Zepbound mechanism, achieved up to 22.5% weight loss in Phase II trials. Roche aims to compete in the lucrative obesity market, bolstered by positive trial results elsewhere. Analysts were cautious due to the lengthy timeline for market release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Roche's experimental obesity treatment, CT-388, demonstrated significant promise in reducing weight, with mid-stage trials showing up to 22.5% weight loss, rivaling Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

The Phase-II trial spanned 48 weeks, with efficacy rates adjusted for placebo effects, offering competitive results in an increasingly crowded market.

Despite restrained investor enthusiasm, Roche remains hopeful about CT-388's unique mode of action and plans to initiate larger Phase III trials, aiming to enter the obesity drug market projected to hit $150 billion annually.

