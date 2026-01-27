Roche's Experimental Drug Takes Bold Step in Weight Loss Battle

Roche's experimental obesity treatment, CT-388, demonstrated significant promise in reducing weight, with mid-stage trials showing up to 22.5% weight loss, rivaling Eli Lilly's Zepbound.

The Phase-II trial spanned 48 weeks, with efficacy rates adjusted for placebo effects, offering competitive results in an increasingly crowded market.

Despite restrained investor enthusiasm, Roche remains hopeful about CT-388's unique mode of action and plans to initiate larger Phase III trials, aiming to enter the obesity drug market projected to hit $150 billion annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)