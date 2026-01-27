Left Menu

Amit Shah Lauds Sanatan Dharma and Celebrates 200 Years of Shikshapatri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of Sanatan Dharma, asserting that any government neglecting it will not return to power. He celebrated 200 years of Shikshapatri, highlighting its moral, social, and spiritual guidance. Shah praised PM Modi's efforts to revive India's spiritual heritage and social reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:52 IST
Amit Shah Lauds Sanatan Dharma and Celebrates 200 Years of Shikshapatri
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during an address at a gathering of the Swaminarayan sect in Gandhinagar, asserted that any government failing to uphold Sanatan Dharma values will not return to power. Shah credited PM Modi's leadership in reflecting a commitment to India's cultural and spiritual ethos over the past 11 years.

The event celebrated 200 years since the creation of 'Shikshapatri', a sacred text by Bhagwan Swaminarayan, which outlines crucial moral and spiritual principles. Shah highlighted its timeless relevance, as it advises on non-violence, purity, and societal duties, echoing the essence of major Hindu scriptures.

Shah further discussed efforts to preserve traditional Indian values, highlighting the restoration of pilgrimage sites, promotion of yoga and Ayurveda, and social reforms initiated by Lord Swaminarayan. He emphasized Swaminarayan's impact as a guiding force against societal vices, advocating for education, and opposing casteism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026