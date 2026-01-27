Amit Shah Lauds Sanatan Dharma and Celebrates 200 Years of Shikshapatri

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during an address at a gathering of the Swaminarayan sect in Gandhinagar, asserted that any government failing to uphold Sanatan Dharma values will not return to power. Shah credited PM Modi's leadership in reflecting a commitment to India's cultural and spiritual ethos over the past 11 years.

The event celebrated 200 years since the creation of 'Shikshapatri', a sacred text by Bhagwan Swaminarayan, which outlines crucial moral and spiritual principles. Shah highlighted its timeless relevance, as it advises on non-violence, purity, and societal duties, echoing the essence of major Hindu scriptures.

Shah further discussed efforts to preserve traditional Indian values, highlighting the restoration of pilgrimage sites, promotion of yoga and Ayurveda, and social reforms initiated by Lord Swaminarayan. He emphasized Swaminarayan's impact as a guiding force against societal vices, advocating for education, and opposing casteism.

(With inputs from agencies.)