Left Menu

Mumbai's Historic Blood Donation Drive: Community Health in Action

Mumbai's Shri KVO Sthanakwasi Jain Mahajan Wadi hosted a major blood donation drive, collecting 5000 units of blood from voluntary donors. Coordinated by Tarun Mitra Mandal and supported by HAB Pharma, the initiative underscores the importance of community participation in healthcare. Local hospitals also played a key role in the event's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:53 IST
Mumbai's Historic Blood Donation Drive: Community Health in Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai was the venue for one of the largest blood donation campaigns at Shri KVO Sthanakwasi Jain Mahajan Wadi. Organized by Tarun Mitra Mandal, the drive saw an impressive turnout of 5000 donors, yielding 5000 units of blood to aid patients citywide.

The initiative, backed by HAB Pharma, has been held for the third year, illustrating the community's growing awareness of blood donation's critical role in healthcare. Collaboration with 50 hospitals ensured adherence to national blood safety guidelines.

Urvee Garg, Director of HAB Pharma, highlighted the drive's significance in emergencies. Manish Henia from Tarun Mitra Mandal emphasized youth involvement, showcasing successful industry-community partnerships for healthcare impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026