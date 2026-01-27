Mumbai's Historic Blood Donation Drive: Community Health in Action

Mumbai was the venue for one of the largest blood donation campaigns at Shri KVO Sthanakwasi Jain Mahajan Wadi. Organized by Tarun Mitra Mandal, the drive saw an impressive turnout of 5000 donors, yielding 5000 units of blood to aid patients citywide.

The initiative, backed by HAB Pharma, has been held for the third year, illustrating the community's growing awareness of blood donation's critical role in healthcare. Collaboration with 50 hospitals ensured adherence to national blood safety guidelines.

Urvee Garg, Director of HAB Pharma, highlighted the drive's significance in emergencies. Manish Henia from Tarun Mitra Mandal emphasized youth involvement, showcasing successful industry-community partnerships for healthcare impact.

