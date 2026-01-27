Spain Set to Host 2030 World Cup Final Amid Speculation Over Venue

The Spanish Football Federation's President, Rafael Louzan, has confirmed Spain as the venue for the 2030 World Cup final, an event the nation will co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco. Louzan emphasized Spain's experience and capability in hosting major sporting events, marking it as a leader in this international tournament.

During an event organized by the Madrid Sports Press Association, Louzan highlighted Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and Camp Nou in Barcelona as potential venues for the match. Meanwhile, Morocco aims to stage the final at Casablanca's Grand Stade Hassan II, a massive stadium currently under construction with a planned capacity of 115,000 spectators.

Challenges faced by Morocco during the recent Africa Cup of Nations, including fan disruptions, come into focus as the country vies for the final. FIFA and the relevant federations have yet to officially comment or make any decisions on the host city, aligning with their approach to the 2026 World Cup announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)