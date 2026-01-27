Left Menu

Delhi Expands Public Healthcare Facilities at Indira Gandhi Hospital

The Delhi government has significantly enhanced healthcare services at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Dwarka, by expanding dialysis, diagnostic, and surgical capabilities, as well as launching new initiatives like the Brain Health Clinic. This expansion aims to reduce patient waiting times and provide comprehensive care to residents.

Updated: 27-01-2026 21:52 IST
The Delhi government has ramped up its healthcare services at Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, focusing on improving access and reducing patient wait times. This move is part of an initiative to bolster public healthcare infrastructure in west Delhi.

Key improvements include increasing the dialysis capacity from 35 to 50 units, and the commissioning of a 500 mA X-ray machine to enhance emergency and trauma care imaging. Additionally, operation theatre services have been extended to operate from 8 am to 8 pm, which is expected to improve surgical outcomes.

Innovative services have also been initiated, such as corneal retrieval services in collaboration with AIIMS, to promote eye donation and strengthen transplant efforts. Moreover, the Brain Health Clinic, inaugurated in May 2025, serves as an integrated center for neurological and mental health care, catering to a significant number of neurology and psychiatry patients daily. The expansion is aimed at providing comprehensive care, thus alleviating patient burden in Delhi.

