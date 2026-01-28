Left Menu

Global Health Headlines: Strikes, Surges, and Strategic Moves

Key health updates include UK drugmakers joining a delegation to China to build ties, surging shares of Spire Healthcare amid buyout talks, the end of Ethiopia's Marburg outbreak, and a 22.5% weight loss from Roche's obesity drug. Meanwhile, major strikes and legal action against big tech signal shifts in the industry.

Updated: 28-01-2026 02:27 IST
A group of UK-based pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca and GSK, are set to accompany British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on a diplomatic mission to China, aiming to strengthen relations amid tense global alliances. Company leaders like AstraZeneca's Pascal Soriot are anticipated to join the strategic business delegation.

Spire Healthcare's shares rose sharply by as much as 20% as news broke about its explorations with multiple buyout firms. This movement in the market highlights how mergers and acquisitions are a focal point for businesses seeking growth and value amidst challenging times.

Following an outbreak that claimed nine lives, Ethiopia has announced the end of its Marburg virus crisis, signaling progress in health responses. In the pharmaceutical innovation sphere, Roche is trailing competitors like Eli Lilly with a new weight loss drug showing significant results in early trials.

