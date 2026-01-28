Left Menu

Dollar Downslide: Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade Tensions

The U.S. dollar plummeted to a four-year low as President Trump's comments hint at a preference for a weaker currency. Economic policy uncertainty heightens due to trade tensions and potential government shutdown, influencing market dynamics. Traders anticipate Fed decisions while observing international collaborations on currency interventions.

Updated: 28-01-2026 04:09 IST
Dollar Downslide: Economic Uncertainty Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar tumbled to a four-year low against a currency basket on Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's remarks indicating satisfaction with the dollar's depreciation. This aligns with prior market speculations of potential coordinated currency moves by the U.S. and Japan, and signals a U.S. preference for a weaker dollar.

Increased uncertainty surrounds economic policy as disagreements between Republicans and Democrats threaten a government shutdown. Additionally, Trump's trade threats against South Korea and Canada escalate tensions. Market analysts point to Trump's policies and Federal Reserve concerns as contributing factors to the dollar's decline.

The dollar's deteriorating value amidst this climate presents a 'Sell America' scenario, with foreign currencies like the euro and yen strengthening. As international conversations about currency intervention continue, the market awaits the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

