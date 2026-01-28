India's Healthcare Milestone: Over 11 Crore Free Treatments Under Ayushman Bharat

President Droupadi Murmu, in an address to Parliament, lauded the Ayushman Bharat scheme for providing over 11 crore free treatments. Last year, alone, 2.5 crore patients benefited from this initiative aimed at supporting low-income groups.

The government has also issued Vay Vandana cards to a crore senior citizens, resulting in hospital treatment for nearly 8 lakh of them. Meanwhile, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have boosted access to nearby healthcare.

Murmu spotlighted efforts against diseases such as sickle cell anaemia and Japanese Encephalitis, highlighting India's declaration as Trachoma-free by the WHO. Insurance schemes have also disbursed claims worth Rs 24,000 crore, aiding countless citizens.