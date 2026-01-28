India's Healthcare Milestone: Over 11 Crore Free Treatments Under Ayushman Bharat
President Droupadi Murmu announced that under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, India has provided over 11 crore free medical treatments in hospitals. Additionally, the government is advancing health campaigns for diseases like sickle cell anaemia. The initiative illustrates a significant accomplishment in healthcare.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu, in an address to Parliament, lauded the Ayushman Bharat scheme for providing over 11 crore free treatments. Last year, alone, 2.5 crore patients benefited from this initiative aimed at supporting low-income groups.
The government has also issued Vay Vandana cards to a crore senior citizens, resulting in hospital treatment for nearly 8 lakh of them. Meanwhile, Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have boosted access to nearby healthcare.
Murmu spotlighted efforts against diseases such as sickle cell anaemia and Japanese Encephalitis, highlighting India's declaration as Trachoma-free by the WHO. Insurance schemes have also disbursed claims worth Rs 24,000 crore, aiding countless citizens.
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Parliament in ceremonial six-horse driven buggy to address joint sitting of both Houses.
Our Constitution is foundational document of the largest republic in world history: President Droupadi Murmu in her address to nation.
President Droupadi Murmu confers Ashoka Chakra to Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.
President Droupadi Murmu's Nationwide Address on Republic Day Eve