President Droupadi Murmu's Nationwide Address on Republic Day Eve

President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on Sunday evening, marking the eve of Republic Day, according to an announcement from her office.

The address, scheduled for 7 pm, will be aired on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast across all Doordarshan channels, initially in Hindi followed by an English version.

Further, Doordarshan and Akashvani will ensure the address reaches diverse linguistic groups by providing regional language broadcasts through their respective networks, starting from 9.30 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)