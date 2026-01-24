President Droupadi Murmu's Nationwide Address on Republic Day Eve
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of Republic Day. The broadcast will occur at 7 pm via Akashvani and Doordarshan in Hindi, followed by English, and will be available in regional languages through respective networks.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to address the nation on Sunday evening, marking the eve of Republic Day, according to an announcement from her office.
The address, scheduled for 7 pm, will be aired on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast across all Doordarshan channels, initially in Hindi followed by an English version.
Further, Doordarshan and Akashvani will ensure the address reaches diverse linguistic groups by providing regional language broadcasts through their respective networks, starting from 9.30 pm.
