Abhishek Banerjee's 'Sebaashray': A Lifeline for West Bengal's Children
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee praised the rapid recovery of Anurag Pal, a 10-year-old from West Bengal, thanks to the Sebaashray healthcare initiative. Anurag received life-saving treatment for a severe dengue-related leg infection at a Coimbatore hospital. This initiative highlights Banerjee's commitment to supporting critically ill children.
- Country:
- India
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee heralded the swift recovery of 10-year-old Anurag Pal from a severe health crisis, underscoring the success of the 'Sebaashray' initiative. The boy, hindered by a critical dengue-related leg infection, received pivotal treatment at Ganga Super Speciality Hospital in Coimbatore.
Banerjee shared his empathetic experience with Anurag's family, understanding the anguish they endured as the child faced excruciating hardship. Fortunately, coordinated efforts through 'Sebaashray' ensured Anurag underwent successful surgery and is now poised for a full recovery.
'Sebaashray', initiated on January 3 and resumed on December 1, 2025, continues its mission of delivering urgent healthcare across West Bengal, exemplifying Banerjee's dedication to aiding families in dire medical need.