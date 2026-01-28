NDTV's Financial Struggles: A Closer Look at Rising Losses

Left Menu

New Delhi Television Ltd reported a widened net loss of Rs 80.25 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Despite a 13.31% rise in revenue to Rs 150.41 crore, expenses surged by 20.9%. The company's total consolidated income increased to Rs 152.22 crore, while shares rose by 1.82% on the BSE.

Updated: 28-01-2026 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) reported a widened net loss of Rs 80.25 crore for the quarter ending December 2025. The company's net loss in the year-ago period was Rs 55.48 crore as per regulatory filings.

The broadcaster's total revenue from operations witnessed a 13.31% increase to Rs 150.41 crore in the December quarter, compared to Rs 132.74 crore in the corresponding period last year. Despite the revenue growth, NDTV's expenses surged by 20.9%, totaling Rs 226.98 crore during the third quarter of FY26.

NDTV's total consolidated income also saw a rise of 13.46% to Rs 152.22 crore. On the BSE, shares of NDTV concluded at Rs 83.52, marking a 1.82% increase from the previous day's close.

(With inputs from agencies.)

