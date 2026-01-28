Nipah Virus: Global Implications of a Deadly Zoonotic Threat

The emergence of two Nipah virus cases in India has brought international focus on this rare and deadly zoonotic infection. Neighboring Thailand and Malaysia have responded by tightening airport screenings to curb the pathogen's spread beyond borders.

Characterized by a case fatality rate ranging from 40% to 75%, Nipah is primarily transmitted from animals to humans, notably through fruit bats. While historically linked to outbreaks in Malaysia, recent cases have mostly affected regions in Bangladesh and India. Despite its severity, human-to-human transmission remains limited, according to health experts.

Currently, there are no approved vaccines or treatments for Nipah, though promising candidates are in the pipeline. A notable vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University is undergoing phase II trials in Bangladesh. The World Health Organization underscores the persistent threat posed by Nipah, especially in regions prone to outbreaks.