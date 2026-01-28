Three Malaysian Fugitives Deported: A Coordinated Effort between India and Malaysia

In a remarkable display of international cooperation, three Malaysian nationals wanted for organized criminal activities have been successfully deported to Kuala Lumpur. The individuals, Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj, and Navindren Raj Cumarason, faced Interpol red notices and were intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport.

The deportation operation was meticulously coordinated by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) upon a formal request from Malaysian authorities who sought their return for legal proceedings. The fugitives were accused of engaging in severe offenses with the intent of obtaining material gains, power, or influence.

An escort from the Royal Malaysia Police flew to Mumbai on January 25, 2026, and with cooperation from the CBI and other Indian entities, the deportees were returned to Malaysia smoothly. This operation underscores the commitment between the two countries to combat organized crime.

