Three Malaysian Fugitives Deported: A Coordinated Effort between India and Malaysia

Three Malaysians involved in organized crime were deported back to Malaysia from India. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) coordinated with Malaysian police to ensure a smooth operation. The individuals faced Interpol red notices and were initially denied entry at Mumbai International Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable display of international cooperation, three Malaysian nationals wanted for organized criminal activities have been successfully deported to Kuala Lumpur. The individuals, Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj, and Navindren Raj Cumarason, faced Interpol red notices and were intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport.

The deportation operation was meticulously coordinated by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) upon a formal request from Malaysian authorities who sought their return for legal proceedings. The fugitives were accused of engaging in severe offenses with the intent of obtaining material gains, power, or influence.

An escort from the Royal Malaysia Police flew to Mumbai on January 25, 2026, and with cooperation from the CBI and other Indian entities, the deportees were returned to Malaysia smoothly. This operation underscores the commitment between the two countries to combat organized crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

