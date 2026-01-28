Heroic Army Rescue Saves Woman in Kashmir Snowstorm
A 24-year-old woman in Jammu and Kashmir was saved by the Army after post-labour complications arose in her snow-bound village. Blocked roads hindered access to medical help, but the Army quickly intervened, coordinating with doctors and local agencies to ensure her safe transfer to a hospital.
Around a remote, snow-buried village in Jammu and Kashmir, Army troops orchestrated a daring rescue of a young woman facing post-partum medical complications. The village, Didi Beggar, had its access routes to the nearest health facility, Ayushman Arogya Mandir Primary Health Centre in Latti, completely blocked due to relentless snowfall.
Addressing this emergency with swift precision, the Army mobilized resources, enabling two civilian doctors to navigate the harsh conditions to assist the patient, Ashu. With additional support from an Army nursing assistant, the team managed to stabilize Ashu, mitigating significant blood loss while waiting for safe transportation.
Alongside medical efforts, the Army coordinated with civil authorities to expedite road clearance, ensuring a path for Ashu's timely hospital transfer. This operation exemplifies the Army's unwavering commitment to safeguarding civilians despite daunting environmental challenges.
