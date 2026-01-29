Jharkhand Health Probe Clears Hospital Blood Bank in HIV Transmission Case

A recent probe by the Jharkhand health department has cleared the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank of allegations linking it to the HIV infection of a family of three. The probe, led by Health Services Deputy Director Dr. Pramod Kumar Sinha, found no evidence that the infections were connected to blood transfusions from the facility.

The investigation followed a claim by the family that blood used during a 2023 C-section delivery was the source of their infection. However, records showed the used blood sample was HIV negative. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi has called for a CBI investigation into the hospital's operations due to past issues with infected blood transfusions.

Chaibasa Sadar Hospital's in-charge, Dr. Bharti Minz, assured proper family check-ups in compliance with government norms. The hospital remains under scrutiny, with political figures questioning its ongoing operations despite past directives for closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)