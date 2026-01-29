Left Menu

Jharkhand Health Probe Clears Hospital Blood Bank in HIV Transmission Case

A Jharkhand health department investigation has cleared Chaibasa Sadar Hospital's blood bank of being the source of HIV infection for a family of three. The probe, led by Dr. Pramod Kumar Sinha, involved tracing blood donors and reviewing records, ultimately finding no link to the hospital's blood bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:24 IST
Jharkhand Health Probe Clears Hospital Blood Bank in HIV Transmission Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent probe by the Jharkhand health department has cleared the Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank of allegations linking it to the HIV infection of a family of three. The probe, led by Health Services Deputy Director Dr. Pramod Kumar Sinha, found no evidence that the infections were connected to blood transfusions from the facility.

The investigation followed a claim by the family that blood used during a 2023 C-section delivery was the source of their infection. However, records showed the used blood sample was HIV negative. Opposition leader Babulal Marandi has called for a CBI investigation into the hospital's operations due to past issues with infected blood transfusions.

Chaibasa Sadar Hospital's in-charge, Dr. Bharti Minz, assured proper family check-ups in compliance with government norms. The hospital remains under scrutiny, with political figures questioning its ongoing operations despite past directives for closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026