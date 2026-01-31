India gets Ramsar tag for 2 wetlands, PM lauds efforts

The wetlands in Kutch in Gujarat and Etah in Uttar Pradesh have been recognised as Ramsar sites, marking the unique ecosystems for conservation under a global framework. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the local population and those passionate about wetland conservation for the designation of Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch as Ramsar sites. ''Delighted that the Patna Bird Sanctuary in Etah (Uttar Pradesh) and Chhari-Dhand in Kutch (Gujarat) are Ramsar sites. Congratulations to the local population there as well as all those passionate about wetland conservation,'' Modi said in a post on X. The designation of these two sites under the Ramsar Convention takes the total number of such wetlands in India to 98. The prime minister said these recognitions reaffirm the government's commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting vital ecosystems. ''May these wetlands continue to thrive as safe habitats for countless migratory and native species,'' Modi said. Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav congratulated Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, and the wetland community, on the two new additions. Hundreds of migratory and resident avian species find their home in the two wetlands, apart from being the habitat of chinkara, wolves, caracal, desert cats and desert foxes, besides endangered birds, Yadav said. ''Under the visionary leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Indian Ramsar network has seen an expansion of over 276 per cent - climbing from 26 in 2014 to 98 now,'' the minister said.

