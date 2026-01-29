Combating the Infodemic: Navigating Health Misinformation

Former Union health minister Harsh Vardhan highlighted the dangers of an 'infodemic' that corrodes trust in public health systems, diverting focus from essential interventions. This was discussed during the launch of Dr Swadeep Srivastava's new book, 'Perils of Health Infodemic', which promotes 'information therapy' to combat misinformation.

Experts at the event warned that the infodemic, fueled by vaccine misinformation and celebrity-driven engagement, weakens efforts to deliver timely healthcare. They emphasized that trust, not virality, should guide health communication, urging media and the public to prioritize accuracy to protect public health.

Speakers, including Dr Mahesh Verma and Dr Sunil K Khetarpal, stressed that defeating the infodemic requires responsible communication and proactive engagement from all healthcare stakeholders. The book offers practical advice for navigating the digital information landscape to maintain trust in healthcare.

