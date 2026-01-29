Pioneering CPR Training Empowers Madurai Police

In a groundbreaking initiative, over 1,500 police personnel in Madurai have received specialized training to boost their lifesaving skills. The training, organized by Meenakshi Mission Hospital, focuses on CPR and the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to respond swiftly to medical emergencies.

This program, the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu and among the first in India, aims to prepare police officers to act decisively in critical situations such as cardiac arrests, even before ambulances reach the scene. The comprehensive course covers standard emergency response protocols and was conducted over 24 weeks across multiple locations.

The initiative is part of a strategic partnership between the hospital and the Madurai district police, launched in August 2025. It includes diverse categories of police personnel, aiming to enhance their immediate response capabilities and save lives in emergencies.

