Left Menu

Pioneering CPR Training Empowers Madurai Police

Over 1,500 police officers in Madurai have been trained in CPR and emergency response protocols to enhance their lifesaving abilities. The initiative, spearheaded by Meenakshi Mission Hospital, aims to equip officers to handle medical emergencies effectively before professional medical help arrives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:12 IST
Pioneering CPR Training Empowers Madurai Police
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, over 1,500 police personnel in Madurai have received specialized training to boost their lifesaving skills. The training, organized by Meenakshi Mission Hospital, focuses on CPR and the use of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to respond swiftly to medical emergencies.

This program, the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu and among the first in India, aims to prepare police officers to act decisively in critical situations such as cardiac arrests, even before ambulances reach the scene. The comprehensive course covers standard emergency response protocols and was conducted over 24 weeks across multiple locations.

The initiative is part of a strategic partnership between the hospital and the Madurai district police, launched in August 2025. It includes diverse categories of police personnel, aiming to enhance their immediate response capabilities and save lives in emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026