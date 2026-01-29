YSRCP chief assures support to Virginia tobacco growers hit by excise, GST hikes

YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday assured support to Virginia tobacco farmers in Andhra hit by steep excise duty and GST hikes, and said he would raise their concerns with the union government. Reddy made the remarks after meeting Virginia tobacco farmers from Jangareddygudem mandal in Eluru district, who said the tax hikes had reduced demand, depressed prices, and severely impacted their livelihoods. ''We will fully support Virginia tobacco farmers affected by steep excise duty and GST hikes and take up their concerns with the Union government to secure necessary relief,'' Reddy said in a press release. He said the YSRCP would raise the issue with the central government, and that its MPs would take it up during the ongoing Budget session to seek relief for tobacco farmers facing financial distress. The farmers told Reddy that growers across several districts had begun protests urging the Centre to roll back the steep tax increases, which have adversely affected procurement and incomes. They also submitted a representation detailing the crisis and sought policy intervention and support to protect farmers dependent on tobacco cultivation, it added.

