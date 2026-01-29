Left Menu

AIIMS Launches Pan-India Research Consortium for Health Innovation

AIIMS Delhi convened directors from 20 AIIMS institutes to establish a pan-India research consortium via a memorandum of understanding. This initiative aims to fortify collaborative biomedical research focusing on national health priorities. Key areas include AI in healthcare, affordable cancer therapies, and systematic knowledge exchange.

Updated: 29-01-2026 17:30 IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, recently held a pivotal meeting of directors from various AIIMS institutions across India. The purpose was to sign a memorandum of understanding that sets the foundation for a nationwide collaborative research consortium, aiming to bolster biomedical and clinical research reflective of national health priorities.

This new agreement establishes a structured framework for collaboration among 20 AIIMS institutions, including Delhi, Bathinda, Bhopal, and others. The consortium is designed to enable joint research projects, multi-institutional studies, and clinical trials by fostering sufficient knowledge sharing and effective coordination on a national scale.

Key areas of focus include artificial intelligence in healthcare, affordable cancer therapies, and the battle against healthcare-associated infections and metabolic disorders. The consortium's collaborative platform is expected to enhance research capacity significantly, quicken the translation of scientific findings into healthcare applications, and aid in formulating evidence-based policy decisions.

