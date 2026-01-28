Nursing Student in AIIMS Chain-Snatching Scandal
A nursing student, Sunil Meena, was arrested for snatching a chain from a female employee at AIIMS in Bhopal. Financial strain and expensive tastes drove him to the crime. Captured by CCTV, Meena was nabbed by police in the Bagh Sewania area. The jeweller who bought the stolen chain was also charged.
On Wednesday, Bhopal police apprehended a nursing student accused of snatching a chain from a female AIIMS employee within a high-security building's elevator.
Identified as Sunil Meena, 22, the suspect hails from Rajasthan and attends a nursing college in Bhopal. Police cite financial woes and lavish aspirations as motives behind his actions. Meena fell into debt after mistakenly transferring funds to an incorrect account.
Caught on CCTV footage on January 25, the incident showed Meena targeting AIIMS, assuming its crowds would aid his escape. A jeweller, who purchased the stolen item, is also facing charges.
