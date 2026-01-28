Left Menu

Nursing Student in AIIMS Chain-Snatching Scandal

A nursing student, Sunil Meena, was arrested for snatching a chain from a female employee at AIIMS in Bhopal. Financial strain and expensive tastes drove him to the crime. Captured by CCTV, Meena was nabbed by police in the Bagh Sewania area. The jeweller who bought the stolen chain was also charged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:31 IST
Nursing Student in AIIMS Chain-Snatching Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Bhopal police apprehended a nursing student accused of snatching a chain from a female AIIMS employee within a high-security building's elevator.

Identified as Sunil Meena, 22, the suspect hails from Rajasthan and attends a nursing college in Bhopal. Police cite financial woes and lavish aspirations as motives behind his actions. Meena fell into debt after mistakenly transferring funds to an incorrect account.

Caught on CCTV footage on January 25, the incident showed Meena targeting AIIMS, assuming its crowds would aid his escape. A jeweller, who purchased the stolen item, is also facing charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026