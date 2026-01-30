'112' emergency service attended 3,82,728 cases in Gujarat in last four months

The '112' emergency service system has attended 3,82,728 cases in Gujarat in the last four months, with the average response time in January being 11 minutes and 56 seconds, officials said on Friday. The 112 number is a pan-India emergency response system for citizens, with each state and Union Territory requiring to designate dedicated Emergency Response Centres (ERC) to handle requests from police, fire & rescue, health and other services, they said. ''A total of 382,728 emergency cases have been attended under the '112' emergency service across Gujarat in the last four months. On average, more than 12,000 calls have been attended each day. In January 2026, the average response time for this service was 11 minutes and 56 seconds,'' an official press release said. It said state Director General of Police KLN Rao, on Thursday, reviewed the functioning of emergency services and took stock of the system for handling emergency calls, their categorization, and the deployment of nearby vehicles using GPS technology. He also suggested leveraging data analytics to reduce emergency response time to under 10 minutes, the release said. ''The precise coordination between the police on the field and the control room is the foundation of the success of this service. The technology of the '112' service, human resources, and the performance of the entire team will be reviewed monthly,'' the release quoted Rao as saying. Rao also discussed the use of the MDT application by field teams and ensuring that work is done according to protocols. ''The objective is to establish Gujarat's '112' service as a model of excellence and reliability across the country, ensuring citizens receive prompt assistance in times of trouble,'' the DGP asserted.

