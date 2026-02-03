Lexington Healthcare Unveils Advanced Limb-Salvage Facility in Bengaluru
Lexington Healthcare Hospitals in Bengaluru introduces advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and vascular care to improve limb-salvage outcomes. The facility aims to prevent amputations and enhance mobility in patients with diabetes and vascular diseases, under the guidance of experienced clinicians with over 25 years of expertise.
Lexington Healthcare Hospitals has inaugurated a cutting-edge facility in Bengaluru, designed to revolutionize limb-salvage and vascular care.
The launch, graced by the Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare from the Government of Karnataka, marks a significant milestone in the healthcare sector's efforts to combat diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, and related complications. The facility focuses on preventing amputations through advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and complex vascular interventions.
Led by experts including Dr. Kiran and Dr. Suma, the initiative underscores early intervention and combined care to restore patients' mobility, thereby improving their quality of life.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Man Nabbed in Bengaluru for Selling Ganja
NBR Group's 'Soul of Seasons' Sets Luxury Benchmark in Bengaluru
Daring Daylight Heist: Cash Collection Agent Robbed on Bengaluru Outskirts
Bengaluru, Varanasi, Surat among 7 city economic regions planned; Rs 5,000 cr to be allocated
Seventh edition of Bengaluru GAFX to be held on Feb 27