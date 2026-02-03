Left Menu

Lexington Healthcare Unveils Advanced Limb-Salvage Facility in Bengaluru

Lexington Healthcare Hospitals in Bengaluru introduces advanced Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and vascular care to improve limb-salvage outcomes. The facility aims to prevent amputations and enhance mobility in patients with diabetes and vascular diseases, under the guidance of experienced clinicians with over 25 years of expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:21 IST
Lexington Healthcare Hospitals has inaugurated a cutting-edge facility in Bengaluru, designed to revolutionize limb-salvage and vascular care.

The launch, graced by the Hon'ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare from the Government of Karnataka, marks a significant milestone in the healthcare sector's efforts to combat diabetes, peripheral vascular disease, and related complications. The facility focuses on preventing amputations through advanced hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) and complex vascular interventions.

Led by experts including Dr. Kiran and Dr. Suma, the initiative underscores early intervention and combined care to restore patients' mobility, thereby improving their quality of life.

