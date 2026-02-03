Left Menu

Spain to Implement Social Media Age Restrictions for Minors

Spain announced plans to restrict social media access for minors under 16, requiring platforms to verify user age. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez aims to create a safer digital environment, addressing hate speech and disinformation. Spain joins other European nations to establish coordinated regulatory efforts.

Spain is taking significant strides to shield minors from social media dangers by planning to ban access for those under 16. In a bold move to establish a safer digital territory, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed on Tuesday that social media platforms must adopt stringent age-verification systems.

Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, Sanchez expressed concerns over the prevalence of hate speech and disinformation affecting young users on these platforms. He urged fellow European nations to undertake similar initiatives, embracing a collective approach.

Further highlighting Spain's commitment, Sanchez announced the formation of the 'Coalition of the Digitally Willing,' aimed at enforcing cross-border regulations. This coalition will synchronize efforts among nations tackling digital safety challenges, ensuring that executives of social media platforms remain accountable for illegal content.

