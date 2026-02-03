Spain to Implement Social Media Age Restrictions for Minors

Spain is taking significant strides to shield minors from social media dangers by planning to ban access for those under 16. In a bold move to establish a safer digital territory, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed on Tuesday that social media platforms must adopt stringent age-verification systems.

Addressing the World Government Summit in Dubai, Sanchez expressed concerns over the prevalence of hate speech and disinformation affecting young users on these platforms. He urged fellow European nations to undertake similar initiatives, embracing a collective approach.

Further highlighting Spain's commitment, Sanchez announced the formation of the 'Coalition of the Digitally Willing,' aimed at enforcing cross-border regulations. This coalition will synchronize efforts among nations tackling digital safety challenges, ensuring that executives of social media platforms remain accountable for illegal content.

