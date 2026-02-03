Rajasthan Cough Syrup Deaths: Overdose and Responsibility Debate
In Rajasthan, the state government attributed deaths linked to cough syrup to overdosing and comorbidities. A debate ensued over medical responsibility and the quality of government-supplied medication. The government also proposed doubling compensation for deaths from wild animal attacks.
- Country:
- India
The Rajasthan government has attributed recent deaths linked to a cough syrup to overdosing and comorbidities, responding to opposition concerns in the state Assembly. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar clarified that the medicine was not administered based on doctors' advice.
The issue surfaced as Congress criticized lower expenditures on free medicine schemes despite increased patient visits to outpatient departments. The government is also under fire for supplying the same syrup allegedly related to child deaths in 2025.
Apart from this, the state declared its intent to double compensation for fatalities from wild animal encounters, addressing public safety concerns. Amendments to relevant rules for implementing increased compensation are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
