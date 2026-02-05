Left Menu

South Korea Navigates Trade Tensions Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

South Korea's trade envoy assures U.S. lawmakers of Seoul's commitment to a trade deal following President Trump's tariff threats. Despite looming higher tariff rates, South Korea believes these are unnecessary as it works towards fulfilling its $350 billion investment promise in the U.S.

  • Country:
  • South Korea

Amid heightened trade tensions, South Korea's top trade envoy has assured U.S. lawmakers that Seoul is committed to fulfilling its trade agreement obligations. This comes after President Donald Trump threatened to impose higher tariffs on South Korean goods, citing delays in the enactment of the trade deal.

Envoy Yeo Han-koo, returning from discussions in Washington, emphasized South Korea's resolve to swiftly and faithfully implement the agreement. He noted that while the threatened tariffs have yet to be recorded in the U.S. Federal Register, South Korea's substantial efforts should negate the need for their enforcement.

Both the ruling party and main opposition in South Korea aim to expedite the passage of a bill by March 9, facilitating the promised $350 billion U.S. investment, viewed as critical in averting tariff impositions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

