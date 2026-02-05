Left Menu

Paul Weiss Announces Leadership Change

Paul Weiss, a notable Wall Street law firm, has appointed Scott Barshay as its new chairman following the resignation of Brad Karp. The firm announced the leadership transition on Wednesday without providing further details on the reasons for the change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:09 IST
Paul Weiss Announces Leadership Change

In a significant leadership shift, the prestigious Wall Street law firm Paul Weiss announced on Wednesday that Brad Karp has stepped down from his role as chairman.

Scott Barshay has been named as his successor, marking a new era for the firm known for its influence in the legal industry.

The firm did not provide further details about Karp's resignation but emphasized the seamless transition of leadership to Barshay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trailblazers: Brave Climbers Embark on Historic Aconcagua Expedition

India's Trailblazers: Brave Climbers Embark on Historic Aconcagua Expedition

 India
2
ImagiNxt 2026 Partners with MeitY Startup Hub to Propel India’s Tech Future

ImagiNxt 2026 Partners with MeitY Startup Hub to Propel India’s Tech Future

 India
3
People lived in fear, were wary of stepping out of homes before we came to power: CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar assembly.

People lived in fear, were wary of stepping out of homes before we came to p...

 India
4
Supreme Court Boosts Homebuyers' Hope with NBCC Mandate

Supreme Court Boosts Homebuyers' Hope with NBCC Mandate

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026