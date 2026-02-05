Left Menu

Malaysia Bans E-Waste Imports to Safeguard Environment

Malaysia has banned the import of electronic waste, aiming to stop the influx of hazardous materials. This move, led by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission, seeks to protect the environment and involves strict enforcement. The ban comes amid investigations into corruption related to illegal e-waste disposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:21 IST
Malaysia Bans E-Waste Imports to Safeguard Environment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Malaysia has announced a ban on the import of electronic waste as part of a broader effort to tighten control over hazardous materials entering the country. The move is aimed at safeguarding the environment, according to the head of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission.

The commission's chief, Azam Baki, indicated that e-waste will be reclassified as 'Absolutely Prohibited' under customs regulations, effective immediately. All agencies are expected to enforce the ban rigorously, highlighting Malaysia's commitment to controlling illegal waste.

This announcement follows a corruption probe involving top officials linked to illegal e-waste disposal activities. Reports have suggested that Malaysia is a major recipient of illegal U.S. e-waste exports, exacerbating the environmental challenges the nation faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scotland's New Line-Up: Townsend's Bold Moves for Six Nations

Scotland's New Line-Up: Townsend's Bold Moves for Six Nations

 United Kingdom
2
Pioneering AI: Building the China-ASEAN Ecosystem

Pioneering AI: Building the China-ASEAN Ecosystem

 Global
3
Not appropriate if Leader of House does not speak in Lok Sabha: Om Birla.

Not appropriate if Leader of House does not speak in Lok Sabha: Om Birla.

 India
4
European Stocks Tumble Amid Mixed Earnings and ECB Anticipation

European Stocks Tumble Amid Mixed Earnings and ECB Anticipation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026