Malaysia Bans E-Waste Imports to Safeguard Environment
Malaysia has banned the import of electronic waste, aiming to stop the influx of hazardous materials. This move, led by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission, seeks to protect the environment and involves strict enforcement. The ban comes amid investigations into corruption related to illegal e-waste disposal.
Malaysia has announced a ban on the import of electronic waste as part of a broader effort to tighten control over hazardous materials entering the country. The move is aimed at safeguarding the environment, according to the head of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission.
The commission's chief, Azam Baki, indicated that e-waste will be reclassified as 'Absolutely Prohibited' under customs regulations, effective immediately. All agencies are expected to enforce the ban rigorously, highlighting Malaysia's commitment to controlling illegal waste.
This announcement follows a corruption probe involving top officials linked to illegal e-waste disposal activities. Reports have suggested that Malaysia is a major recipient of illegal U.S. e-waste exports, exacerbating the environmental challenges the nation faces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
