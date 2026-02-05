2028 GOP Contenders: Trump Weighs Vance vs. Rubio

In a recent discussion with NBC News, former President Donald Trump refrained from choosing a side in the burgeoning debate over who may succeed him in the 2028 Republican presidential campaign.

Currently under consideration are Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both of whom hold potential candidacies that have captured the attention of GOP insiders. Vance, an ex-Republican senator from Ohio, has noted intentions to address his aspirations with Trump following the upcoming midterm elections.

Rubio, also a past senator and presidential aspirant in 2016, has similarly left open his presidential possibilities, expressing admiration for Vance as a commendable contender. As Trump coyly entertained the discussion of his own political future, he didn't dismiss the notion of endorsing a successor, but emphasized the significance of both Vance and Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)