Left Menu

2028 GOP Contenders: Trump Weighs Vance vs. Rubio

Donald Trump has remained neutral regarding his potential successor for the 2028 Republican presidential race. With Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio speculated to run, Trump praised both without endorsing either. He also hinted at a potential joint ticket, highlighting the strengths of both candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 07:19 IST
2028 GOP Contenders: Trump Weighs Vance vs. Rubio
Trump

In a recent discussion with NBC News, former President Donald Trump refrained from choosing a side in the burgeoning debate over who may succeed him in the 2028 Republican presidential campaign.

Currently under consideration are Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both of whom hold potential candidacies that have captured the attention of GOP insiders. Vance, an ex-Republican senator from Ohio, has noted intentions to address his aspirations with Trump following the upcoming midterm elections.

Rubio, also a past senator and presidential aspirant in 2016, has similarly left open his presidential possibilities, expressing admiration for Vance as a commendable contender. As Trump coyly entertained the discussion of his own political future, he didn't dismiss the notion of endorsing a successor, but emphasized the significance of both Vance and Rubio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

Bihar's Ambitious Economic Leap: Doubling Income and Job Creation

 India
2
UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

UK Imposes Sanctions on Key Figures in Sudan Conflict

 Global
3
Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

Cristiano Ronaldo Ends Strike Amid Saudi Soccer Tensions

 Saudi Arabia
4
India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

India's Aviation Challenges: Vacancies and Flight Cancellations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026