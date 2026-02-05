Rock-Solid Relations: Taiwan-U.S. Diplomatic Dynamics

Taiwan's leader, President Lai Ching-te, reaffirmed the island's strong diplomatic ties with the United States, referring to the relationship as "rock-solid." This statement came in the wake of a conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, where Xi pressed for caution regarding U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a matter of contention given Beijing views Taiwan as a separatist province.

Addressing the press in central Taiwan, President Lai emphasized the importance of continuous cooperation programs with the U.S., asserting that nothing would change despite China's pressures. He stressed that Taiwan–U.S. communication channels remain robust, and the commitments from Washington to Taipei are steadfast.

Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, the U.S. is Taiwan's most significant international ally, legally committed to supporting its defense. In December, the Trump administration approved a substantial $11.1 billion arms deal to Taiwan. This military support underscores the geopolitical tension with China, which refuses dialogue with President Lai, labeling him a "separatist." Lai insists that only the Taiwanese people have the right to decide their own future.

