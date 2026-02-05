Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 2 Lakh Cases Highlight Urgent Need for Action

Over two lakh dog bite cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024 and 2025, with Jammu district witnessing the highest number. The government is enhancing preventive measures and treatment facilities, while the SMC is expanding its stray dog management initiatives to control overpopulation and rabies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:45 IST
In a concerning revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir government disclosed that over two lakh dog bite cases were reported across the Union Territory in 2024 and 2025, with Jammu district leading with over 1.26 lakh incidents. This data was presented by Health Minister Sakina Itoo in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The district-wise figures disclosed 2,06,460 incidents over two years, with significant numbers from Jammu, Kathua, and Udhampur. Despite no reported increase in the stray dog population in Jammu's municipal areas, the problem persists, prompting the government to ramp up preventive measures.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has conducted a scientific survey and is expanding its animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programs. Efforts include establishing a new ABC-ARV centre to significantly increase sterilization and vaccination capabilities, adhering to directives from India's Supreme Court.

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

