Jammu and Kashmir's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 2 Lakh Cases Highlight Urgent Need for Action

In a concerning revelation, the Jammu and Kashmir government disclosed that over two lakh dog bite cases were reported across the Union Territory in 2024 and 2025, with Jammu district leading with over 1.26 lakh incidents. This data was presented by Health Minister Sakina Itoo in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The district-wise figures disclosed 2,06,460 incidents over two years, with significant numbers from Jammu, Kathua, and Udhampur. Despite no reported increase in the stray dog population in Jammu's municipal areas, the problem persists, prompting the government to ramp up preventive measures.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has conducted a scientific survey and is expanding its animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programs. Efforts include establishing a new ABC-ARV centre to significantly increase sterilization and vaccination capabilities, adhering to directives from India's Supreme Court.

