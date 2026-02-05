Left Menu

Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: IIT Bombay's Breakthrough in T-Cell Recovery

Researchers from IIT Bombay, in collaboration with Monash University, have developed a novel method to gently recover T-cells cultured in laboratories, crucial for T-cell-based cancer therapies. Utilizing electrospun scaffolds, the study demonstrates improved survival and activity of lab-grown T-cells, potentially enhancing immunotherapy outcomes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Researchers at IIT Bombay, in collaboration with Monash University, announced a major breakthrough in cancer treatment techniques, focusing on the recovery of lab-grown T-cells.

Their work, led by Prof Prakriti Tayalia, presents a gentle method for retrieving T-cells used in immunotherapy, utilizing electrospun scaffolds that promote better cell survival and function. This development is pivotal for improving CAR T-cell therapy outcomes.

Prof Tayalia emphasized the importance of these methods in preparing cells for therapy, as efficient collection techniques could significantly enhance therapeutic impact, bringing advanced cancer treatments closer to potential patients.

