Revolutionizing Cancer Treatment: IIT Bombay's Breakthrough in T-Cell Recovery

Researchers at IIT Bombay, in collaboration with Monash University, announced a major breakthrough in cancer treatment techniques, focusing on the recovery of lab-grown T-cells.

Their work, led by Prof Prakriti Tayalia, presents a gentle method for retrieving T-cells used in immunotherapy, utilizing electrospun scaffolds that promote better cell survival and function. This development is pivotal for improving CAR T-cell therapy outcomes.

Prof Tayalia emphasized the importance of these methods in preparing cells for therapy, as efficient collection techniques could significantly enhance therapeutic impact, bringing advanced cancer treatments closer to potential patients.