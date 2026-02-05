Left Menu

Trump Fully Endorses Japanese PM Takaichi Before Snap Election

U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of a key legislative election in Japan. Trump praised Takaichi for her leadership and announced a meeting at the White House. Takaichi faces a forthcoming election that she is predicted to win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:33 IST
Trump Fully Endorses Japanese PM Takaichi Before Snap Election

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his full endorsement of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of a crucial legislative election in Japan.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, lauded Takaichi for her leadership and the achievements of her coalition. He emphasized his recognition of her work and pledged complete support for her and her team's efforts.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the White House on March 19. Takaichi is expected to emerge victorious in the upcoming snap election, underlining her strong political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
2
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
3
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global
4
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026