Trump Fully Endorses Japanese PM Takaichi Before Snap Election

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his full endorsement of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of a crucial legislative election in Japan.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, lauded Takaichi for her leadership and the achievements of her coalition. He emphasized his recognition of her work and pledged complete support for her and her team's efforts.

The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the White House on March 19. Takaichi is expected to emerge victorious in the upcoming snap election, underlining her strong political standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)