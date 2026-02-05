Trump Fully Endorses Japanese PM Takaichi Before Snap Election
U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of a key legislative election in Japan. Trump praised Takaichi for her leadership and announced a meeting at the White House. Takaichi faces a forthcoming election that she is predicted to win.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 23:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his full endorsement of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of a crucial legislative election in Japan.
Trump, in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, lauded Takaichi for her leadership and the achievements of her coalition. He emphasized his recognition of her work and pledged complete support for her and her team's efforts.
The two leaders are scheduled to meet at the White House on March 19. Takaichi is expected to emerge victorious in the upcoming snap election, underlining her strong political standing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- endorsement
- Takaichi
- Japan
- election
- legislative
- support
- White House
- leadership
- politics
ALSO READ
Thailand's Election Alcohol Ban: Impact on Tourism and Business
Thailand's Election: A Battle for Political Transformation Amid Economic Slowdown
Dollar Resilient Amid AI Spending Concerns; Yen Gains Ahead of Japanese Election
Election Turbulence: Trump's ICE Plans Near Polls Stir Controversy
Meghalaya Coal Mine Tragedy: Government Pledges Action and Support