TrumpRx.gov: Revolutionizing Prescription Drug Prices in America

President Donald Trump is preparing to introduce TrumpRx.gov, a website designed to provide American consumers access to discounted prescription drugs, according to a White House announcement.

Scheduled for unveiling during an event at the White House, Trump will be joined by CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. Sixteen major pharmaceutical companies have agreed to lower prices in the U.S. as part of "most-favored nation" deals with the administration.

The agreements aim to slash prices of key drugs, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 weight loss medications. The TrumpRx.gov platform, powered by GoodRx, will redirect buyers to purchase options on other sites, aiming to benefit those paying out-of-pocket.