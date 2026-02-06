Left Menu

TrumpRx.gov: Revolutionizing Prescription Drug Prices in America

President Trump is set to launch TrumpRx.gov, a website offering discounted prescription medications. Partnering with major drug companies, the initiative aims to cut drug prices for consumers and Medicaid, featuring agreements with companies like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to reduce costs on popular medications.

President Donald Trump is preparing to introduce TrumpRx.gov, a website designed to provide American consumers access to discounted prescription drugs, according to a White House announcement.

Scheduled for unveiling during an event at the White House, Trump will be joined by CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia. Sixteen major pharmaceutical companies have agreed to lower prices in the U.S. as part of "most-favored nation" deals with the administration.

The agreements aim to slash prices of key drugs, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk's GLP-1 weight loss medications. The TrumpRx.gov platform, powered by GoodRx, will redirect buyers to purchase options on other sites, aiming to benefit those paying out-of-pocket.

