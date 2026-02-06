Shukra Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering Advanced Robotics in Indian Healthcare

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has secured a letter of intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to acquire 10 acres in Greater Noida's Medical Device Park for a Rs 600-crore facility. This project aims to manufacture state-of-the-art surgical robotics and Boron Neutron Capture Therapy technology.

Expected to create over 900 direct jobs and up to 2,000 indirect opportunities, the initiative positions India at the cutting edge of health innovation. Shukra has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Borns Medical Robotics Inc. to introduce this advanced surgical technology to the Indian market.

Chairman Dakshesh Shah emphasizes that the collaboration fosters manufacturing and distribution strengths in India, aiming for an accessible healthcare system. Minakshi Late, CEO, mentions that their endeavor aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, focusing on affordability and accessibility. Alexander T Teichmann, CMO of Borns, highlights the fusion of AI-driven robotics with Shukra's market reach, setting new standards in precision surgery across India and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)