Left Menu

Shukra Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering Advanced Robotics in Indian Healthcare

Shukra Pharmaceuticals announced its plans to establish a Rs 600-crore facility in Greater Noida's Medical Device Park for producing advanced surgical robotics and cancer therapy technology. The project is set to create over 900 direct jobs and nearly 2,000 indirect ones, marking a significant milestone in healthcare innovation in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:41 IST
Shukra Pharmaceuticals: Pioneering Advanced Robotics in Indian Healthcare
  • Country:
  • India

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has secured a letter of intent from the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority to acquire 10 acres in Greater Noida's Medical Device Park for a Rs 600-crore facility. This project aims to manufacture state-of-the-art surgical robotics and Boron Neutron Capture Therapy technology.

Expected to create over 900 direct jobs and up to 2,000 indirect opportunities, the initiative positions India at the cutting edge of health innovation. Shukra has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Borns Medical Robotics Inc. to introduce this advanced surgical technology to the Indian market.

Chairman Dakshesh Shah emphasizes that the collaboration fosters manufacturing and distribution strengths in India, aiming for an accessible healthcare system. Minakshi Late, CEO, mentions that their endeavor aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, focusing on affordability and accessibility. Alexander T Teichmann, CMO of Borns, highlights the fusion of AI-driven robotics with Shukra's market reach, setting new standards in precision surgery across India and Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026