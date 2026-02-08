Left Menu

Revolutionizing Healthcare: Aam Aadmi Clinics Win Patients' Approval in Punjab

Over 95% of patients reported satisfaction with Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab, according to a Punjab Development Commission report. The report highlights improvements in primary healthcare under the AAP government, emphasizing cost-free treatments, diagnostic services, and facility cleanliness, marking a significant policy shift towards accessible healthcare.

Chandigarh | Updated: 08-02-2026
According to a report by the Punjab Development Commission, over 95% of patients expressed satisfaction with the treatment at Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab. The findings underscore a major shift towards reliable and quality primary healthcare in the state, driven by the AAP government.

The report indicated that among 18,256 patients interviewed statewide, around 96% were satisfied with the treatment received. Patients benefited from cost-free medicines, with 92% acknowledging they received all prescribed drugs. Additionally, 94% reported that diagnostic tests were conducted free of charge at the clinics, highlighting a policy shift under the AAP rule where healthcare is seen as a right.

High satisfaction rates were consistent across districts including Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and others. This initiative demonstrates that with political will and transparent governance, high-quality primary healthcare can be delivered without financial burden, decongesting larger hospitals and addressing healthcare needs locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

