Perk Up Your Brain: The Surprising Benefits of Coffee and Tea

Drinking a few cups of caffeinated coffee or tea daily may help preserve cognitive abilities and lower the risk of dementia, according to researchers. On Monday, findings showed a noticeable decrease in dementia risk for those with the highest caffeine intake.

The study, published in JAMA, surveyed 132,000 U.S. adults and found that high caffeine consumers faced an 18% lower dementia risk. Additionally, they reported fewer memory or cognitive issues. However, the same benefits were not observed with decaffeinated drinks.

While caffeine's effect appears beneficial, Dr. Daniel Wang of Harvard Medical School cautioned that lifestyle habits like exercise, a healthy diet, and sleep are more effective cognitive protectors. The study underscores caffeine's potential roles, though further investigation is necessary.

