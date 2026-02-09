Left Menu

Perk Up Your Brain: The Surprising Benefits of Coffee and Tea

Research indicates that daily consumption of caffeinated coffee or tea may lower the risk of dementia. A study involving 132,000 U.S. adults over four decades revealed that those with the highest caffeine intake had an 18% lower risk of developing dementia. However, further research is needed for validation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 21:35 IST
Perk Up Your Brain: The Surprising Benefits of Coffee and Tea

Drinking a few cups of caffeinated coffee or tea daily may help preserve cognitive abilities and lower the risk of dementia, according to researchers. On Monday, findings showed a noticeable decrease in dementia risk for those with the highest caffeine intake.

The study, published in JAMA, surveyed 132,000 U.S. adults and found that high caffeine consumers faced an 18% lower dementia risk. Additionally, they reported fewer memory or cognitive issues. However, the same benefits were not observed with decaffeinated drinks.

While caffeine's effect appears beneficial, Dr. Daniel Wang of Harvard Medical School cautioned that lifestyle habits like exercise, a healthy diet, and sleep are more effective cognitive protectors. The study underscores caffeine's potential roles, though further investigation is necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats

SSP Kishtwar Enhances Security Measures Amid Rising Terror Threats

 India
2
Netherlands' Saqib Zulfiqar Eyes Upset in ICC T20 World Cup

Netherlands' Saqib Zulfiqar Eyes Upset in ICC T20 World Cup

 India
3
India's Energy Strategy: Diversifying Oil Sources Amid Global Uncertainties

India's Energy Strategy: Diversifying Oil Sources Amid Global Uncertainties

 India
4
Bangladesh Cricket Board Urges Pakistan to Rethink World Cup Match Boycott

Bangladesh Cricket Board Urges Pakistan to Rethink World Cup Match Boycott

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026