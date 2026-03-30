Micron's India Memory Plant: A Game-Changer in Global Semiconductor Manufacturing

Micron Technology's Indian facility is gearing up to handle 10% of the company's worldwide semiconductor production, aiming to satisfy the swelling demand for memory chips fueled by artificial intelligence data centers, according to India's Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Marking a significant milestone, India's first memory semiconductor unit by Micron began operations recently and is quickly scaling up, Vaishnaw mentioned during a press conference. This comes alongside the government approving 29 new projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, amounting to a total investment of Rs 61,671 crore.

Despite concerns over potential price hikes amid West Asia conflicts, the minister reassured that the increased demand for memory chips stems from AI infrastructure growth, not global tensions. Furthermore, India has achieved a landmark status as a net exporter in the electronics segment, showcasing progress in domestic production capabilities and reduced reliance on imports.