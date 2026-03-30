Left Menu

Micron's India Memory Plant: A Game-Changer in Global Semiconductor Manufacturing

Micron's India plant is set to produce 10% of its global semiconductor output, addressing rising AI-driven memory chip demand. Minister Vaishnaw insists on domestic manufacturing quality improvements and announces significant government-approved projects aimed at reducing electronic import dependency. Despite geopolitical tensions, India's electronics sector remains stable with increasing exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 16:06 IST
Micron's India Memory Plant: A Game-Changer in Global Semiconductor Manufacturing
Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Micron Technology's Indian facility is gearing up to handle 10% of the company's worldwide semiconductor production, aiming to satisfy the swelling demand for memory chips fueled by artificial intelligence data centers, according to India's Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Marking a significant milestone, India's first memory semiconductor unit by Micron began operations recently and is quickly scaling up, Vaishnaw mentioned during a press conference. This comes alongside the government approving 29 new projects under the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, amounting to a total investment of Rs 61,671 crore.

Despite concerns over potential price hikes amid West Asia conflicts, the minister reassured that the increased demand for memory chips stems from AI infrastructure growth, not global tensions. Furthermore, India has achieved a landmark status as a net exporter in the electronics segment, showcasing progress in domestic production capabilities and reduced reliance on imports.

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

India's Manufacturing Surge Boosts Industrial Production

 India
2
Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

Geri Care Expands with New Skilled Nursing Facility in Bengaluru

 Global
3
Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row, reports AP citing police.

Unknown gunmen kill more than 70 people in South Sudan over gold mining row,...

 Global
4
Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

Sivankutty Defends Acceptance of All Votes Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026