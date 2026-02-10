Yen Holds Strong Amid Dollar Woes and Takaichi's Victory

The U.S. dollar experienced significant decreases on Tuesday, as the market braces for important economic reports that will determine future interest rate strategies. Concurrently, the Japanese yen maintained its strength after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory.

In currency markets, the sterling remained stable during Asian trading following a volatile period on Monday. The focus remained on U.K.'s Prime Minister Keir Starmer, amid fears of potential rate cuts, as the pound held at $1.3682. The yen stood firm at 155.85 to the dollar, bolstered by governmental rhetoric despite an initial dip post-election results.

As investors stayed alert for the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data and CPI updates, traders priced in two anticipated Federal Reserve rate reductions this year. The Australian and New Zealand dollars dipped modestly, reflecting cautious sentiment in currency markets worldwide.

