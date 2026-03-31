Sterling's Surprising Surge: Navigating the Currency Rollercoaster

The British pound is defying expectations with its biggest monthly gain against the euro in over a year, while simultaneously enduring its most significant monthly dip against the dollar in five months. This dual trend is largely attributed to the rise in British short-term borrowing costs amid global market turbulence caused by the Iran conflict.

During March, sterling fell 2.1% against the dollar, while it recorded a 1% gain on the euro, its largest since February 2025. The pound also saw a 2% rise against the Swiss franc, driven by interventions from the Swiss National Bank. Analysts at BNP Paribas attribute these movements to energy imports exceeding production in both the UK and the euro zone.

The Bank of England's shifting policy stance, influenced by escalating energy costs, has significantly impacted market expectations, altering from anticipated rate cuts to hikes. This adjustment has bolstered two-year yields, providing unexpected support to sterling, although BNP Paribas warns that this outperformance may not persist as long-term fiscal and trade impacts surface.

(With inputs from agencies.)