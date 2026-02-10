Left Menu

Syngene Partners with Johns Hopkins for Breakthrough Drug Discovery

Syngene International has partnered with Johns Hopkins University to accelerate early-stage drug discovery. Using Syngene SynVent, a comprehensive drug development platform, they aim to speed up translating research into viable therapies. This collaboration connects groundbreaking research with Syngene's capabilities to potentially revolutionize medicine development.

Syngene International has announced a strategic partnership with Johns Hopkins University, aiming to fast-track early-stage drug discovery.

The collaboration will leverage Syngene SynVent, a fully integrated platform that encompasses discovery biology, chemistry, and early drug development stages.

The partnership seeks to compress the timeline for new therapeutics by connecting Johns Hopkins' innovative research with Syngene's development expertise.

