Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Triumph: Surges to 35% PAT Increase

Apollo Hospitals reported a 35% increase in consolidated profit after tax in the December quarter, driven by strong performances across its business verticals. The revenue increased to Rs 6,477 crore. The healthcare services division grew by 14%, while Apollo Health and Lifestyle posted a 20% revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:49 IST
Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Triumph: Surges to 35% PAT Increase
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals demonstrated robust quarterly performance with a 35% surge in consolidated profit after tax, totaling Rs 502 crore for the December quarter. This remarkable growth was attributed to stellar performances across its three business verticals.

Compared to the October-December quarter last year, where the PAT stood at Rs 372 crore, the healthcare giant saw an impressive boost, complemented by a revenue rise to Rs 6,477 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 5,527 crore.

The healthcare services division's revenue increased by 14%, reaching Rs 3,183 crore, while Apollo Health and Lifestyle saw a 20% growth, earning Rs 467 crore. Meanwhile, Apollo HealthCo reported a significant 20% year-on-year revenue climb to Rs 2,827 crore during this period. The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, reflecting the company's strong financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Metro Extends Services for India's T20 World Cup Clash Against Namibia

Delhi Metro Extends Services for India's T20 World Cup Clash Against Namibia

 India
2
XLRI Achieves Record Placement with Rs 1.1 Crore Offer for 2024-26 Batch

XLRI Achieves Record Placement with Rs 1.1 Crore Offer for 2024-26 Batch

 India
3
Milano Cortina Olympic Medals Get a Fix Amid Early Games Success

Milano Cortina Olympic Medals Get a Fix Amid Early Games Success

 Global
4
Hardik Pandya Prepares Intensively for T20 World Cup Clashes

Hardik Pandya Prepares Intensively for T20 World Cup Clashes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026