Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Triumph: Surges to 35% PAT Increase

Apollo Hospitals demonstrated robust quarterly performance with a 35% surge in consolidated profit after tax, totaling Rs 502 crore for the December quarter. This remarkable growth was attributed to stellar performances across its three business verticals.

Compared to the October-December quarter last year, where the PAT stood at Rs 372 crore, the healthcare giant saw an impressive boost, complemented by a revenue rise to Rs 6,477 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 5,527 crore.

The healthcare services division's revenue increased by 14%, reaching Rs 3,183 crore, while Apollo Health and Lifestyle saw a 20% growth, earning Rs 467 crore. Meanwhile, Apollo HealthCo reported a significant 20% year-on-year revenue climb to Rs 2,827 crore during this period. The board announced an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share, reflecting the company's strong financial health.

(With inputs from agencies.)