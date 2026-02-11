Left Menu

Pioneering Remote Surgery: Revolutionizing Healthcare Access

Four robotic tele-surgery operations were conducted successfully from Gujarat to Delhi, showcasing technological advancements in healthcare. Utilizing a cutting-edge network, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital delivered precise surgical procedures remotely, spotlighting the future of medical connectivity and improved access for patients in underserved areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:52 IST
In a groundbreaking development, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi achieved successful completion of four robotic tele-surgery procedures, operated remotely from Gujarat. This innovative approach demonstrated a seamless integration of healthcare and technology, facilitated by a high-speed network allowing instantaneous transmission of surgical commands and visuals.

The surgeries, performed via the Mizzo Endo 4000 robotic surgical system, were conducted with ultra-low latency, enabling precise and controlled operations. The team's efforts reflect the hospital's dedication to merging medical excellence with advanced technology, significantly broadening healthcare access to remote areas.

Hospital officials underscored the potential of integrating robotics and digital connectivity to expand surgical services beyond geographical barriers, offering enhanced surgical outcomes such as minimized incisions and reduced recovery times. This endeavor marks a significant stride forward in the field of surgical science.

