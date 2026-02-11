AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game

Union Minister Suresh Gopi criticized the Kerala government for not advancing the initiative to establish an AIIMS, initially proposed in the 2016 Union Budget.

He pointed out the state's failure to identify potential sites as a major blockage, suggesting locations like Alappuzha or Thrissur to jump-start the project.

Gopi praised the Union Budget's 2047 vision while urging transparency regarding the Congress-led UPA's inaction during its tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)