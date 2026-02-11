AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game
Union Minister Suresh Gopi blames Kerala's government for AIIMS delay, citing a lack of proposed sites since its 2016 announcement. He suggests Alappuzha or Thrissur for the location, emphasizing the need for prompt action. Gopi underscores the importance of the Union Budget's long-term vision.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Suresh Gopi criticized the Kerala government for not advancing the initiative to establish an AIIMS, initially proposed in the 2016 Union Budget.
He pointed out the state's failure to identify potential sites as a major blockage, suggesting locations like Alappuzha or Thrissur to jump-start the project.
Gopi praised the Union Budget's 2047 vision while urging transparency regarding the Congress-led UPA's inaction during its tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)