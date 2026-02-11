Left Menu

AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game

Union Minister Suresh Gopi blames Kerala's government for AIIMS delay, citing a lack of proposed sites since its 2016 announcement. He suggests Alappuzha or Thrissur for the location, emphasizing the need for prompt action. Gopi underscores the importance of the Union Budget's long-term vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:47 IST
AIIMS in Kerala: The Waiting Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Suresh Gopi criticized the Kerala government for not advancing the initiative to establish an AIIMS, initially proposed in the 2016 Union Budget.

He pointed out the state's failure to identify potential sites as a major blockage, suggesting locations like Alappuzha or Thrissur to jump-start the project.

Gopi praised the Union Budget's 2047 vision while urging transparency regarding the Congress-led UPA's inaction during its tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Profile Cases on Delhi High Court Agenda

High Profile Cases on Delhi High Court Agenda

 India
2
The Soaring U.S. Fiscal Deficit: A Decade of Economic Challenges

The Soaring U.S. Fiscal Deficit: A Decade of Economic Challenges

 Global
3
Jharkhand High Court Allows Medical Travel Abroad for Madhu Singh

Jharkhand High Court Allows Medical Travel Abroad for Madhu Singh

 India
4
Unexpected Job Growth and Market Realities in the U.S.

Unexpected Job Growth and Market Realities in the U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026