Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian attack

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:37 IST
Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian attack

​Another ​nearly 2,600 ‌apartment buildings were ​left without ‌heating in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a Russian ‌attack overnight, Mayor ‌Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko said the buildings were ⁠located ​both ⁠on the left and right ⁠bank of the Dnipro ​River, in four city ⁠districts.

More than 1,100 ⁠apartment ​buildings remained without heating as a ⁠result of the previous ⁠attacks, ⁠he added.

