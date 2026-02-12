Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian attack

​Another ​nearly 2,600 ‌apartment buildings were ​left without ‌heating in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a Russian ‌attack overnight, Mayor ‌Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko said the buildings were ⁠located ​both ⁠on the left and right ⁠bank of the Dnipro ​River, in four city ⁠districts.

More than 1,100 ⁠apartment ​buildings remained without heating as a ⁠result of the previous ⁠attacks, ⁠he added.

