Kyiv mayor says another 2,600 buildings in city without heat after Russian attack
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 12:37 IST
Another nearly 2,600 apartment buildings were left without heating in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv following a Russian attack overnight, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Klitschko said the buildings were located both on the left and right bank of the Dnipro River, in four city districts.
More than 1,100 apartment buildings remained without heating as a result of the previous attacks, he added.
