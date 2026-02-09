Left Menu

Britain Urged to Act Over Jimmy Lai's Conviction as Ties with China Reviewed

Jimmy Lai, a prominent Hong Kong media tycoon, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on charges of collusion and publishing seditious materials. His son, Sebastien, is appealing to the British government for more action. The situation highlights tensions as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks stronger economic ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:41 IST
The son of Jimmy Lai, a jailed Hong Kong media tycoon, has called on the British government to do more to secure his father's release. Sebastien Lai criticized Prime Minister Keir Starmer's move to reset Britain's relationship with China.

Jimmy Lai, a leading critic of China's policies in Hong Kong, faces a 20-year prison sentence for alleged collusion with foreign forces and publishing seditious materials. Despite these charges, which he denies, the West remains concerned about Beijing's growing crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong.

Sebastien Lai expressed dismay over Starmer's visit to China without pressing for his father's release, as the focus was primarily on economic ties between London and Beijing. The UK government has responded by opening more visa routes for Hongkongers wishing to relocate to Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

