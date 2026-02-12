Nine lions, two giraffes euthanised in Pakistan's Punjab

As many as nine lions and two giraffes that had either some incurable hereditary diseases or were suffering from irreversible conditions have been euthanised in Pakistan's Punjab province, the government said Thursday. The Safari Park in Lahore has approximately 30-40 lions while the giraffe pair was brought from South Africa in October 2025. A wildlife official told PTI that of the nine, seven lions belonged to the Safari while two were from local zoos. Punjab's Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb said that ailing lions were referred from various zoos across the province to the Lahore Safari Park on the advice of veterinary doctors. ''Some of them had incurable hereditary diseases. Some of these lions were suffering from irreversible conditions for which no effective treatment was possible,'' the minister said in a statement. A committee, comprising veterinary doctors and wildlife experts, had reviewed these cases, she said. ''Globally, it is a standard practice to prevent further suffering of animals afflicted with untreatable illnesses, and the same procedure is outlined in Pakistan's wildlife laws. ''In line with this legal framework, necessary action was taken to spare the animals from prolonged pain and distress,'' the minister added. According to Additional Chief at the Punjab Wildlife Department Mudassar Hassan, over a dozen lions were suffering from illness for the last couple of weeks. Some of them had developed disabilities as well, he said, adding, the administration is taking extra care to ensure that no more lions and giraffes die at the Safari. A committee has been formed to probe the matter, Hassan added.

