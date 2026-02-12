South Africa's final 2025 maize harvest 30% higher than previous year

South Africa ​produced 30% ​more maize in ‌the 2024/2025 ​season compared with the previous season, ‌the Crop Estimates Liaison Committee (CELC) said on Thursday. The CELC's final summer crop estimates ‌put the 2025 harvest at 16.65 ‌million metric tons, up from the 12.85 million metric tons harvested the season ⁠before.

The ​CELC ⁠figures are marginally higher than the final estimate ⁠by the government's Crop Estimates Committee ​of 16.325 million metric tons, published on ⁠November 27. According to the CELC, the ⁠harvest ​consists of 8.45 million metric tons of white maize, used ⁠for human consumption, and 8.2 million metric tons ⁠of ⁠yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)