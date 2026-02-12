South Africa's final 2025 maize harvest 30% higher than previous year
The CELC's final summer crop estimates put the 2025 harvest at 16.65 million metric tons, up from the 12.85 million metric tons harvested the season before. The CELC figures are marginally higher than the final estimate by the government's Crop Estimates Committee of 16.325 million metric tons, published on November 27.
South Africa produced 30% more maize in the 2024/2025 season compared with the previous season, the Crop Estimates Liaison Committee (CELC) said on Thursday.
The CELC figures are marginally higher than the final estimate by the government's Crop Estimates Committee of 16.325 million metric tons, published on November 27. According to the CELC, the harvest consists of 8.45 million metric tons of white maize, used for human consumption, and 8.2 million metric tons of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.
