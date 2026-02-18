Left Menu

Link Between Chronic Kidney Disease and Cognitive Impairment

A new study finds a connection between chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cognitive impairment. Researchers examined over 5,600 individuals, finding that CKD severity could be linked to attention and processing speed issues. The study suggests that CKD-related conditions may contribute to these cognitive declines.

Emerging research reveals a potential link between chronic kidney disease (CKD) and cognitive impairment, as reported in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open. The study highlights the need to consider CKD severity as a risk factor for cognitive decline.

By evaluating over 5,600 individuals aged 21 to 79, researchers from Tulane University found significant associations between CKD and memory issues, particularly in areas like attention and executive function. The findings indicate that kidney malfunction linked to heightened risks of hypertension could explain this cognitive connection.

Besides hypertension, other CKD-related conditions such as abnormal bone mineral metabolism and chronic inflammation might also play roles in cognitive decline. The study calls for further exploration into the mechanisms linking kidney health to brain function.

